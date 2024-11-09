Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Addresses JJ Redick's Demotion to Bench Role
Just before the start of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers, it was announced that guard D'Angelo Russell would be moving to the bench. He was being demoted from the starting lineup.
This move marked the second straight season that Russell was demoted from the starting lineup. However, this time around, he seemed to change his tune on the matter completely.
"I just wanted to win," Russell said after scoring 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting with three assists as a reserve. "So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs, try to get the win and be a part of that."
Russell had been struggling a little on the floor so head coach JJ Redick made the tough decision. But the buy-in from Russell on the matter is what could end up making this move a good one for Los Angeles.
The response from Russell was a little shocking but his team-first mentality shows some maturity.
"I left all that, all my baggage at the door this summer once we changed coaches and new staff came in," Russell said of the difference in his digesting Redick's decision. "I was committed to whatever it takes. That's what y'all see now."
The veteran guard likely knows that his days in Los Angeles are numbered. He has been in trade rumors for a long time and the team is expected to move him at the deadline.
By fully buying into this move, he helps his own trade stock around the league. Redick even praised him for accepting the role that the team needs from him right now.
"We've asked him to do things. He's been accepting of the role," Redick said. "He has talked with me all the time. He has a really strong desire to win, and he has a really strong desire to be coached. And our communication level from June 20 to today has been nothing but open, honest and transparent. And I would assume it will continue to be."
Los Angeles went on to beat the 76ers, with Russell putting in 18 points. They had gone 1-4 on a recent road trip, leading to the changing of the starting lineups.
The Lakers have the talent to be very competitive in the league but need more consistency. The hope is that this move could give them that and so far, it has worked out well.
More Lakers: New Prediction Reveals When LA Could Trade D'Angelo Russell