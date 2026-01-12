Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Evan Mobley and Cooper Flagg)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be 41 years old, but he’s still playing at a high level this season and is the lead target in today’s best NBA prop picks.
James and the Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back, as one of the six games in the NBA on Jan. 12.
I’m eyeing four player props for the night’s action, including picks for No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley.
Flagg has an intriguing matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, while Mobley and the Cavs are heavily favored against the Utah Jazz in a game where the total is set in the 250s!
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the prop picks to make for Monday night’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets on Monday, Jan. 12
LeBron James OVER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
If there were any questions about James' effectiveness this season, the four-time champion has answered them in recent weeks.
In the month of January, James is averaging 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, smashing this PRA prop in each of his last four matchups.
In fact, in 13 games since his 10-point streak was broken, James has put up 25.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game (38.3 PRA), clearing this line in eight of those matchups.
He had 24 points, three rebounds and five dimes in less than 29 minutes in a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 28, and I expect him to stuff the stat sheet again with Austin Reaves (calf) sidelined. James is now up to 21.9 points per game for the season, and he's shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer is still a really, really good player, and he's worth a look to keep his streak over this PRA number going in January.
Evan Mobley OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a favorable matchup against the Utah Jazz, who are allowing the most assists per game in the NBA this season.
Utah is also dead last in defensive rating, so this could be a massive showing from the Cleveland offense.
I’m buying Evan Mobley in his assists prop in this one, as he’s averaging 4.0 assists per game and over 8.0 potential assists per game this season.
Utah is allowing 5.39 assists per game to opposing power forwards (29th in the NBA), and Mobley has four or more dimes in 21 of his 34 appearances this season.
I love just about anyone on the Cavs offense to hit an OVER on Monday night.
Cooper Flagg OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-107)
This season, Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, but he's pushed both his rebound and assist numbers up in recent weeks.
Flagg is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game over his last 10 matchups, and that includes a rough showing against Chicago his last time out when he finished with just one board and two assists in just over 28 minutes.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has 13 or more rebounds and assists in six of his last 10 games, including five of his last six matchups. I think he's worth a look against a Brooklyn team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game and is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-116)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Kawhi is a great play against Charlotte:
This season, Leonard has shot the ball well from beyond the arc, knocking down nearly 38 percent of his attempts while taking a career-high 7.1 3-pointers per game.
He's made at least three shots from deep in three games in a row and 15 of his 28 appearances in the 2025-26 season. Now, he takes on a Charlotte team that is allowing 13.2 opponent 3s per game while ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.6 percent).
Kawhi missed the first meeting between these teams, but the Clippers put up 131 points in that game and shot 19-for-43 from beyond the arc (44.2 percent).
I think Leonard is a great bet to hit three or more 3s, especially since his volume has been way up from deep this season.
