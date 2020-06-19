AllLakers
Lakers' Danny Green Still Hasn't Received Championship Ring With Toronto

Jill Painter Lopez

Danny Green is the only player from the Toronto Raptors championship team from 2019 who hasn’t received his ring. There’s a good reason. 

The Lakers were scheduled to play in Toronto on March 24, but that never happened because the NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“If I win this year, I might get that ring before I get the Raptors ring,” Green told TSN. 

According to TSN, the Raptors offered to have the ring delivered to Green, but he declined because he wants to receive his ring in front of fans in Toronto, when and if that’s possible.  

Jeremy Lin, who was a member of that championship team and is playing professionally in Beijing, received his ring in January. The Raptors shipped the ring to one of his family members in California, who then brought it to Lin during a trip to China. 

The ring has 650 diamonds, including the word “NORTH” written in diamonds. The face shows the Toronto skyline, Scotiabank Arena and the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Kyle Lowry helped design the 1.25-carat ring. 

The Raptors won their first championship in franchise history last June, beating the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Green, a two-time champion, won his first title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. He gave away an important ring of a different kind last weekend when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Blair Bashen, and she accepted. 

If the Lakers win the championship when the season resumes July 30 in Orlando, both him and LeBron James will have won championships with three different teams. James, a three-time champion, won two titles with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

