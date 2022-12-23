Lakers: Darvin Ham Not Impressed With Defensive Efforts Against The Kings

Even by today's standards, you are expected to win games if you score 120 points. Of course like it's been for a majority of the season it's been the story of the Lakers that they don't click on both sides resulting in another unfortunate loss.

After a one game absence LeBron James was back into the Lakers lineup but his efforts alone were not enough to slow down the Kings. James finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists 11-21 shooting from the field but Damontas Sabonis' triple-double was too much to overcome.

Now news came out that Anthony Davis is expected to miss an extended period of time due to what is now being called a stress fracture in his foot. A defensive anchor down low was truly missing against the Kings and the efforts were enough to displease Darvin Ham once again (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Without seeing the tape, we have to be more competitive and get more effort across the board. Two of the biggest things we focused on was transition defense and offensive rebounds. We did alright with fast break points. We held them to single digits but they had 18 second chance points and 12 points off our 15 turnovers. We gave them 30 points on things you can control. When you limit those two areas and take care of your business and be disciplined and be forceful you set yourself up to have some sort of success."

The Lakers slowly are getting there backs pressed to the wall and will likely have to make a move to replace Davis in the mean time. The offense continues to shine, but it's not looking sustainable.