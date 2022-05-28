Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to LA Hiring Darvin Ham as Head Coach

The Lakers have finally made their decision on who will be the next head coach in LA. Milwaukee Bucks assistant head coach, Darvin Ham, will now be taking on the biggest role for the Lakers. Ham agreed to a 4-year deal with the Lakers according to ESPN Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

After the firing of Frank Vogel, many names were put into the conversation of who will be the next head coach. However, the name that apparently stood out was Darvin Ham. Some may be concerned by this decision, but none of that matters because Ham has received the highest praise.

Immediately after the news broke, LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Ham and embraced the new leadership.

After the 2021-22 season, the Lakers are in need of a new kind of mindset to guide them. Darvin Ham knows what it is like to work with championship-level athletes and could be a solid addition to LA.

Now, the work will begin for Ham as a first-time head coach. He will have to look at all of the issues that caused the Lakers to end the season almost 20 games under .500. Ham will have to find ways to get this roster to work together and build more chemistry. Even though there will be some roster moves over the offseason, the Laker's "Big Three," which includes LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis, will most likely stay the same.

So the big question is, will Darvin Ham be able to bring the Lakers back to the playoffs?