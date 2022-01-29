Skip to main content
Lakers: DeMar DeRozan Was Willing to Take a Pay Cut to Join Los Angeles

Lakers: DeMar DeRozan Was Willing to Take a Pay Cut to Join Los Angeles

How huge would this have been?

How huge would this have been?

The Lakers could have been in a much different situation this year than they are right now. If you can remember way back before this disaster of a season, there was a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan coming out West. 

The Toronto/San Antonio/Chicago star ultimately ended up signing a free-agent deal with the Bulls for 3 years and $81.9 million. But as it turns out, he would have considered coming out to the Lakers and taking a pay cut. 

DeRozan spoke with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week, and he did want to come out West. After all, who wouldn't want to team up with Lakers superstar LeBron James?

Read More

"It was an option. Have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players of all time, why not? It's hard to turn that down. Then wanting to compete for a championship in your hometown - all those elements just had lined up to allow me to consider a realistic pay cut."

DeRozan admitted that he would have taken the pay cut to come out, though he added it would not have been substantial. But that did not happen. The Lakers pivoted from DeRozan and ended up dealing a handful of guys to land Russell Westbrook. 

What has DeRozan done since then? He's averaged over 26 points per game and has been one of the Bulls' top scorers. Meanwhile, the Lakers have really struggled to figure out a way to best utilize Westbrook, and it hasn't worked out so far. 

It's easy to imagine what could have been, but it is what it is. 

USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: DeMar DeRozan Was Willing to Take a Pay Cut to Join Los Angeles

1 minute ago
USATSI_17579232
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Had "No Problem" with Russell Westbrook Going for the Win Against CHA

3 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Kobe and Gigi Bryant Statue Will Not Remain at the Crash Site

15 hours ago
Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Out of the Lineup Tonight in Charlotta

18 hours ago
USATSI_17564320
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Believes Frank Vogel Will Finish Season in LA

19 hours ago
USATSI_17532676
News

Lakers Trying to Acquire Buddy Hield with Talen Horton-Tucker Trade Package

20 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony
News

Lakers: Why a Philadelphia Fan Was Ejected For Taunting Carmelo Anthony

21 hours ago
malik monk usa today 2021
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Out Tonight in Charlotte, LeBron James and Anthony Davis Questionable

22 hours ago