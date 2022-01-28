Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Vote Team Captain of the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

Again for LBJ!

The Lakers will once again be well-represented at the NBA All-Star Game this February. And by that, we mean that they will have one guy as a starter when they take the court in Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. 

LeBron James has been made the Western Conference captain once again, the fifth consecutive year that he will captain one of the squads. James will also be voted to his 18th All-Star team while playing in his 19th season in the NBA. The only season that he did not make it was in his first season. 

James earned the captain's honor by being the top vote receiver in ASG polling. He tallied the number 1 position across fan, media, and player rankings to give him the top spot in weighted scores. 

James is also 37 years old this time around. The veteran superstar is averaging over 29 points per game in his 19th season, and he's adding in 7.7 rebounds as well as 6.3 assists. He's been one of the only reasons that the Lakers have not totally collapsed this season. 

A reminder the LBJ is one of the grestest to ever take the court, and Lakers fans should feel very lucky to have him. Up next, the NBA All-Star Game reserves will be announced on February 3rd on TNT.

James sat out on Thursday night against the 76ers with soreness in his knee. He is currently considered day-to-day. 

lebron james usa today 12-28-21
