Skip to main content
Lakers: Denver Broncos Player Compares Russell Wilson to Kobe, LeBron, and MJ

Lakers: Denver Broncos Player Compares Russell Wilson to Kobe, LeBron, and MJ

Garrett Boles of the Denver Broncos thinks Russell Wilson has a similar mentality to competition as some of the greatest NBA players of all-time.

Garrett Boles of the Denver Broncos thinks Russell Wilson has a similar mentality to competition as some of the greatest NBA players of all-time.

Players comparisons are prevalent in the sports world. They always seem to inspire a conversation and occasionally, they escalate to an unhinged war of words sponsored by Twitter. This one isn't going to make headlines, but it certainly turned heads.

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles compared new teammate Russell Wilson to a trio of NBA icons in a recent press conference. Check that, not icons, three of the greatest players to ever play.

"He's a great leader. I love Russ. I love his determination. I love his focus. I love his mental. I love everything. You talk about some of the greatest athletes: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan...the type of mentalities those athletes have, that's what he has. He's just so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it's what we needed here. He's just so positive all the time, just a lovable guy. You just want to play your heart out for him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Publicly, Wilson is considerably more affable than Kobe and MJ were during their playing days, and unlike LeBron, Wilson typically doesn't make waves through the media. His entire approach to reporters is just different than the three aforementioned hoopers.

That being said, Wilson is known to be a top shelf athlete in his respective sport just like Kobe, LeBron, and MJ. A guy who can do it all at his position and who has won a championship with the team that first drafted him.

According to Bolles, they're all cut from the same cloth. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_9914908
News

Lakers: Brad Stevens Laughs Off Idea of Leaving Boston Celtics to Coach LA

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18060457_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Wayne Ellington Fined For Altercation with Nuggets Guard

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_17673175_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Pundit Thinks LA Should Trade Anthony Davis for Iconic Warriors Player

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reiterates His Main Goal With LA Moving Forward

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_17240095_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Outlines Potential Russell Westbrook for Brogdon & Hield Trade

By Eric EulauApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: GM Rob Pelinka Sets Rough Timeline for Hiring a New Head Coach

By Eric EulauApr 13, 2022
westbrook-media
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Dispels LeBron James and Anthony Davis Myth

By Eric EulauApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17956872_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reportedly In Favor of LA Hiring Mark Jackson

By Eric EulauApr 13, 2022