Lakers: Denver Broncos Player Compares Russell Wilson to Kobe, LeBron, and MJ

Players comparisons are prevalent in the sports world. They always seem to inspire a conversation and occasionally, they escalate to an unhinged war of words sponsored by Twitter. This one isn't going to make headlines, but it certainly turned heads.

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles compared new teammate Russell Wilson to a trio of NBA icons in a recent press conference. Check that, not icons, three of the greatest players to ever play.

"He's a great leader. I love Russ. I love his determination. I love his focus. I love his mental. I love everything. You talk about some of the greatest athletes: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan...the type of mentalities those athletes have, that's what he has. He's just so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it's what we needed here. He's just so positive all the time, just a lovable guy. You just want to play your heart out for him."

Publicly, Wilson is considerably more affable than Kobe and MJ were during their playing days, and unlike LeBron, Wilson typically doesn't make waves through the media. His entire approach to reporters is just different than the three aforementioned hoopers.

That being said, Wilson is known to be a top shelf athlete in his respective sport just like Kobe, LeBron, and MJ. A guy who can do it all at his position and who has won a championship with the team that first drafted him.

According to Bolles, they're all cut from the same cloth.