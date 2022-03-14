Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

It was another ugly night for the Lakers on Sunday. Facing off against the first place Suns, Los Angeles came into town and Phoenix mopped the floor with them. They allowed them to score 140 points in the contest, including two quarters where the Suns eclipsed 40 points.

Calling it ugly might be a little bit too nice. LeBron James played 30 minutes in this one as well, despite being questionable with his right knee ailment. He put up 31 points, but it clearly was not enough.

But after the game, the fire was still very much alive between the two sides. This response from Anthony Davis about the playoff series last year seemed to get Phoenix going.

Devin Booker had his own firey response after the game, and it sounds like there's a little bit of a need brewing. AD has yet to make any sort of comment on the response.

"If 'if' was a fifth, we'd all be drunk. ... There's a lot of ifs in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there's something that comes up for every team during every season. So, instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that, it's kind of funny."

D Book got the last laugh though, scoring 30 points and dishing out 10 assists in the Suns' win. Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to 29-38 and are just barely above the Pelicans at the 10th seed. They sit just a game and a half ahead of them heading into Monday.

Up next, the Lakers will take on the Raptors back at home tonight.