Skip to main content
Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

The Suns' star had his chance to get the last laugh against AD and the Lakers after Sunday night's blowout.

The Suns' star had his chance to get the last laugh against AD and the Lakers after Sunday night's blowout.

It was another ugly night for the Lakers on Sunday. Facing off against the first place Suns, Los Angeles came into town and Phoenix mopped the floor with them. They allowed them to score 140 points in the contest, including two quarters where the Suns eclipsed 40 points. 

Calling it ugly might be a little bit too nice. LeBron James played 30 minutes in this one as well, despite being questionable with his right knee ailment. He put up 31 points, but it clearly was not enough. 

But after the game, the fire was still very much alive between the two sides. This response from Anthony Davis about the playoff series last year seemed to get Phoenix going. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Devin Booker had his own firey response after the game, and it sounds like there's a little bit of a need brewing. AD has yet to make any sort of comment on the response. 

"If 'if' was a fifth, we'd all be drunk. ... There's a lot of ifs in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there's something that comes up for every team during every season. So, instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that, it's kind of funny."

D Book got the last laugh though, scoring 30 points and dishing out 10 assists in the Suns' win. Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to 29-38 and are just barely above the Pelicans at the 10th seed. They sit just a game and a half ahead of them heading into Monday. 

Up next, the Lakers will take on the Raptors back at home tonight. 

Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker is Still Battling Through An Injury

By Brook Smith17 hours ago
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Noticeably Absent in the Final Minutes on Friday

By Brook Smith18 hours ago
wenyen gabriel
News

Lakers Very Excited About What Wenyen Gabriel Can Do For Them

By Brook Smith21 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Tonight in Phoenix

By Brook Smith23 hours ago
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Hoping For a Playoff Return

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Analyst Blames 2 Losses on LeBron James' 56 Point Game

By Brook SmithMar 12, 2022
Kuzma
News

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Reflects Fondly On His Time in Los Angeles

By Brook SmithMar 12, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Understanding of Frustrations From Fans

By Brook SmithMar 12, 2022