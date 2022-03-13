Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Tonight in Phoenix

The Lakers will head into Phoenix tonight to face a very big challenge. They will take on the first place Suns, who come into this one with a 53-14 record. They are a very good team, and the way that they have been playing certainly doesn't help.

Unfortunately, the Lakers are facing the very real possibility of playing without LeBron James in this one. James is coming off of another monster performance in which he dropped 50 points on the Wizards en route to a win.

But the knee that has given LeBron issues continues to be a problem. After scoring 56 points against the Warriors last weekend, Bron was forced to miss their game against the Spurs with knee soreness.

James was once again listed on the injury report today as questionable. The Lakers are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since the start of the year, but doing it against the Suns is a tall talk, even with James in the lineup.

The Lakers will also need to consider the long-term implications of having LeBron try to play through it. They're really going to need him down the stretch, and pushing him in this game might be a lost cause.

We'll see how it plays out in the coming hours.