Lakers: Dirk Nowitzki Felt Disrespected by LeBron James in the Finals

Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 seasons in the NBA playing for one team. It's not often that you find a guy with that much sustained success for that long with one team. But he found his home in Dallas and never left, winning a title in 2011 with the Mavericks.

But that 2011 NBA Finals brought a little bit of controversy, some it involving current Lakers star LeBron James. Playing with the Heat, LeBron and Dwyane Wade walked around at Dallas’ American Airlines Center with mock coughing. That came after Nowitzki was battling an illness in Game 4.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Dirk said that he did find it disrespectful of the superstar duo. It must not have sat well with him since he still remembers that clearly from 11 years ago.

“We saw it after Game 5, but I didn’t see it. Honestly, I felt it was a little disrespectful. [But] it didn’t add to my motivation, if that makes sense. I’m one game away from achieving my dreams, one I’ve chased 12 years into the league.”

Dirk ended up getting the last laugh in that one though. He scored 21 points in Game 4 to take the win and followed that up with a huge Game 5. He scored 29 points to give the Mavs a 3-2 lead in the series before finishing up the Heat in Game 5.

As for his relationship with Wade, it sounds like it has improved since the two worked together on TNT.

“Honestly, I think we’re way past it. Not every competitor can be friends. What’s there now is a mutual respect.”

As for LeBron? Who knows how he feels about the Lakers star at this point. But this will always be something that is talked about whenever those 2011 Finals come up in conversation.