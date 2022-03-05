Lakers: LeBron James Angry He is Not Mentioned Among Game's Elite Scorers

LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. Among some, he is considered THE greatest to ever take the court. But no matter how you feel about the man, it's hard to deny the greatness that is LeBron James.

James just passed Kareem as the single highest scorer in NBA history between regular season and playoff games. And while he still needs another season to pass Kareem's record of regular-season points, it's incredibly impressive.

But James doesn't think he gets enough respect in that aspect of his game. Speaking on The Shop, James admitted that it makes him very angry to not be included in the conversations of some of the greats.

"When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name. It pisses me off. ...I'm not like a natural scorer," James said. "I love getting my guys involved, I've always been that way."

James' 27.06 points per game currently rank as the fifth-best in NBA history. He has just one scoring title to his name, but the consistency is what has set him apart from the rest of the field. The Lakers star is averaging 28.8 points per game in his age 37 season.

He's an animal, and he has proven that even Father Time is struggling to slow him down. He is no doubt one of the greatest facilitators in the history of the game, but he is not often talked about in the scoring debate.

But the consistency is certainly there. Respect the greatness.