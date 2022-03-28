Lakers: Draymond Green Would Miss Warriors Game for Major LeBron James Milestone

LeBron James recently took over Karl Malone's spot for second all-time in points scored. After Lebron's 39 point performance against the Pelicans, he's only 1,363 points from tying Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time points record (38,387).

Presumably, Lebron would catch, and pass, Kareem sometime next season, if not the following year. Whenever that day comes, there's at least one NBA star who will surely be in attendance.

On his podcast, Warriors forward Draymond Green explained that he would miss a Golden State game if it meant he got to see LeBron pass Kareem.

"Congrats to LeBron, second all-time. Probably in 50 more or so, 50 to 70 or so, he'll be first all-time and I can't wait to see that. I hope, Steve Kerr, I'm throwing this out there right now, if LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I'm going to LeBron's game and witness history. So, that's what we doing coach Kerr."

This isn't the first quote-worthy comment from Green about LeBron James. The forward also provided his perspective on the LeBron James-versus-Michael Jordan G.O.A.T. debate.

This year, LeBron is having one of the best scoring seasons of his illustrious 19-year NBA career. Through Sunday, he currently leads the league in scoring (30.1 PPG). With Anthony Davis sidelined for much of the season, LeBron has had to take on much more of the scoring load and has, unsurprisingly, has answered the challenged. His 2021 scoring average is his second-highest ever. In the 2005-2006 season, a 21-year-old LeBron put up 31.4 points per game.

LeBron has celebrated plenty of milestones and made historic moments, but passing Kareem will rank right near the top. There will be a laundry list of NBA luminaries and celebrities in the stands, you can bet that Draymond Green will be one of them.