Lakers: Dwight Howard Expected to Be Back With Los Angeles Tonight

The Lakers start their 4-game road trip tonight in Minnesota. And for a team that has lost ten consecutive road games, that's not great. They'll take on Karl Anthony-Towns and the Timberwolves as they look to break their streak of bad luck.

That's going to be tough, especially with KAT on a little bit of a hot streak. He just scored the most points of any player this season, putting up 60 points against the Spurs on Monday in San Antonio.

But the good news is that they will have some help with the big man. The Lakers did not have Dwight Howard this past Monday against the Raptors. He was out with a famil emergency, but Frank Vogel says that he will be with the team and available tonight.

Vogel had said after the loss on Monday that they really missed Dwight, especially near the boards. The Lakers earned just 43 rebounds compared to the Raptors' 64, and Toronto put up 19 boards on offense.

But the Lakers will have him back in there tonight, and he should get good minutes against KAT.