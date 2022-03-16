Lakers: Will Los Angeles Fall Out of the 9th Seed in the West?

This season has been an absolute disaster. If you're a Lakers fan, you don't really need to look at the standings to be reminded of that. Basically, anything that could have gone wrong this season went wrong, and it's not getting better.

But it's been much more than just an on-court issue with the Lakers. LeBron James sparked plenty of controversies when he talked about the possibility of leaving Los Angeles during the All-Star break. The team has also made it clear that they have no idea what to do with Russell Westbrook, and that relationship looks as broken as ever.

Their lack of movement at the trade deadline only further exasperated the frustrations by fans, and possibly even the players. But a season that has gone this poorly is in danger of getting much worse.

For the moment, the Lakers are a game and a half above the Pelicans, who sit in the 10th seed. They are 2.5 games away from the Trail Blazers, who sit in the 11th seed and out of the play-in tournament...for now. But the Lakers are very much in danger of losing the 9th seed, and possibly a play-in spot.

In terms of the remaining strength of schedules, things look very bleak for the Lakers. They currently have the second-toughest schedule left in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have the easiest in the league, and the Pelicans have the sixth easiest.

That's certainly not ideal for a Lakers team that can't find their footing, with or without Anthony Davis in the lineup. Things have been bad, but they might get a whole lot worse.