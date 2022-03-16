Skip to main content
Lakers: Will Los Angeles Fall Out of the 9th Seed in the West?

Lakers: Will Los Angeles Fall Out of the 9th Seed in the West?

With so much going wrong for the Lakers this year, they are very much in danger of falling to the 10th seed.

With so much going wrong for the Lakers this year, they are very much in danger of falling to the 10th seed.

This season has been an absolute disaster. If you're a Lakers fan, you don't really need to look at the standings to be reminded of that. Basically, anything that could have gone wrong this season went wrong, and it's not getting better. 

But it's been much more than just an on-court issue with the Lakers. LeBron James sparked plenty of controversies when he talked about the possibility of leaving Los Angeles during the All-Star break. The team has also made it clear that they have no idea what to do with Russell Westbrook, and that relationship looks as broken as ever. 

Their lack of movement at the trade deadline only further exasperated the frustrations by fans, and possibly even the players. But a season that has gone this poorly is in danger of getting much worse. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the moment, the Lakers are a game and a half above the Pelicans, who sit in the 10th seed. They are 2.5 games away from the Trail Blazers, who sit in the 11th seed and out of the play-in tournament...for now. But the Lakers are very much in danger of losing the 9th seed, and possibly a play-in spot. 

In terms of the remaining strength of schedules, things look very bleak for the Lakers. They currently have the second-toughest schedule left in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have the easiest in the league, and the Pelicans have the sixth easiest.

That's certainly not ideal for a Lakers team that can't find their footing, with or without Anthony Davis in the lineup. Things have been bad, but they might get a whole lot worse. 

News

Lakers: Kevin Durant's New Take On the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Receives Backlash After Throwing the Ball At Scottie Barnes

By Brook Smith20 hours ago
lebron james
News

Lakers: LeBron James Avoids Media Following Loss to Raptors

By Brook Smith23 hours ago
USATSI_17898286
News

Lakers Start Ice Cold Against the Raptors And Can't Climb Back

By Brook SmithMar 15, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James a Game Time Decision Tonight Against Toronto

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Scheduled to Take Step Forward in His Rehab Today

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Becomes the Only Member of An Exclusive Club

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022
Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022