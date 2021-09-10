Lakers: Former NBA Star Believes LA Could Reach 70-Win Mark Next Season

Anytime a team jettisons off most of their roster, you would think they would be headed for a rebuild with an underwhelming season on the horizon. For the Lakers, that’s a different story. Everyone but LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and young rising star Talen Horton-Tucker were sent packing after the team’s exit from the playoffs.

However, they’ve brought in a wealth of talent. Guys like Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, etc. were brought in to build a championship caliber team. Of course, most of the team is made up vets on the last legs of their career, yet there is still enough talent to achieve the ultimate goal.

Former NBA center and now ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins believes that to the be the case. While on ESPN’s The Jump, Perkins was told by his co-stars that the Lakers would be lucky to hit the 50-win mark this season. Despite being an old rival of the Lakers during his time with the Boston Celtics, Perkins came to defense of Los Angeles. He reminded everyone of the experience and skills that are on the roster regardless of their overall age.

“What? This is another dead, bold lie. You cannot tell me that you’re about to have LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, all of these players and you’re telling me that they’re not going to have a 60-win season? Please. Matter of fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they scratch the surface of hitting the 70-win season. Just look at the lineup.”

There’s little doubt that the Lakers have all the necessary pieces to make another run at an NBA title. They are lead by big three of James, AD, and Westbrook while also having the necessary supporting cast. The only thing that could keep this team from a 70-win season or from a title is their health.

Staying healthy is something the team struggled with last season. Hopefully Frank Vogel and his staff learned from that and will do everything they can to keep this squad healthy.