Lakers Expected to Be a Preferred Choice for Undrafted Free Agents This Summer

The Lakers roster could look a little different next season.

The Lakers front office has a lot of work to do over the offseason. Now, even though some of the Laker's star players such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis will most likely be in LA next season, there is still room for some new additions to the team. The Lakers have time to decide how to build around the team they already have, but the question is, how can LA make improvements before the season starts? 

Well, according to Dan Woike from the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers could be looking at some of the undrafted free agents over the offseason. 

"The Lakers will again be among the tops of lists for agents with players who go undrafted, the team having so many holes to fill and the success of Austin Reaves as a template. And with two fewer players being drafted because of the Bulls and Heat forfeiting picks, the talent pool should be slightly better."

Although the Lakers roster clearly struggled last year, one major factor of success was Austin Reaves, who gained so much trust he was part of the starting lineup. Since the day Reaves hit the game-winning 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, Reaves proved that he has the talent LA was looking for. 

With that said, looking into undrafted talent could be a new outlet for LA as the front office tries to repair the damage that has been done. Either way, the Lakers roster should have some new faces by the time the next season begins. 

