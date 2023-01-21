Lakers: Expert Floats LeBron James Summer Trade For LA Native All-Star

While the original hope was to bring in DeMar DeRozan to pair up with LeBron James, it seems that ship has sailed. Instead, the Lakers may choose to bring in DeRozan in a trade for James.

There's no question that the trade radar for James is only growing and is a player any team can use to boost championship aspirations. The Lakers will have some decisions but perhaps one that is a real possibility is sending James to the Bulls.

Insiders suggest bringing DeRozan along with bringing back fan favorite Alex Caruso and a big man Patrick Williams. Not quite the haul to put the Lakers over the top, but building around DeRozan and Anthony Davis may be the Lakers best shot next season (via The Athletic).

DeRozan and the Lakers courted in 2021 before he agreed to the sign-and-trade deal with Chicago. DeRozan and Davis could create all kinds of pick-and-roll mayhem for opponents, getting the Lakers’ opponents into the free-throw penalty early and often.

The Lakers get some talent they can really work with and once they get rid of Russell Westbrook's contract there is plenty of opportunity to bring in another superstar. DeRozan still remains one of the elite scorers in the league while Caruso and Williams bring a strong defensive presence in their respective positions.

It's strange to fathom an idea to get rid of James, but it's a smart move for the Lakers to make. Get value while you can with James as he will inevitably start trending downward.