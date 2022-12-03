Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited

Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.

This of course would result in the Lakers parting ways with their two first round picks and in result go all in. The reality for the team is they are only getting older and it's hard to imagine an impact rookie from the jump.

This leaves the door wipe open for the Lakers to make a win now move, and Zach Lowe has the same answer (via The Lowe Post).

"The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think, for DeRozan and Vucevic."

Perhaps Lowe has been listening to the Bill Simmons podcast?

"I can tell you 100 percent for sure the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility if it would ever come up. Not that they would do it, let me be clear. Just, you look around the league, like any responsible team would."

The Lakers shopping around for potential trades gives fans a sigh of relief knowing the team isn't satisfied. The Lakers currently sit at 9-12 following their impressive win over the Bucks on Friday.

Now while Westbrook's value continues to rise, the team has more trade flexibility as they look to make a strong push towards the postseason.