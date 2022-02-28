Lakers Fans Boo Russell Westbrook, But He Shrugs it Off After Loss

Sunday night was very bad for the Lakers. And in a season that has been nothing short of disappointing, they somehow managed to outdo themselves. They welcomed the Pelicans into town and were promptly torn to pieces by a team with just 24 wins entering the contest.

It was very bad. So bad that Lakers fans in attendance were clearly frustrated with the team's performance. Boos started to rain down from the upper concourses at Crypto.com Arena, and rightfully so.

A lot of those harsh criticism was directed at Russell Westbrook, who had another incredibly disappointing shooting performance. After the game, Russ was asked about those boos and if they're something he takes home with him. He shrugged it off in a very Russ fashion.

"Nah. Take it home? For what? [expletive]. Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their ass home. I ain't worried about that. It doesn't bother me none. ...I can only answer if I take them home: No. But as for our team, I don't think it's something we got to deal with. And kind of move forward."

Of everyone, Russ certainly was deserving of the criticism. He shot 33 percent from the field and missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc. He tallied 16 total points and turned over the ball 7 times, a big part of the reason the Lakers fell behind big.

But he certainly wasn't the only one to blame, he just happens to make the most money. Trevor Ariza essentially did nothing as a starter and the bench combined for 23 points aside from Carmelo Anthony.

It was a really bad night for a team that needs every win they can get. And things aren't looking good for your Los Angeles Lakers.