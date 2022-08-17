Skip to main content
Lakers: Fans React to LeBron James' Record Breaking Max Extension

Lakers forward LeBron James seems set to play the rest of his career in LA sending the internet into a frenzy
The moment has finally come. Lakers forward LeBron James has committed to playing in Los Angeles for at least another season after signing a huge $97.1 million contract extension on Wednesday with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The deal can also increase to $111 million for the 2023-24 season if the salary cap rises, but the numbers alone make James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money (per Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN). James is locked in for the Lakers and is poised to hopefully win one more championship with the Lakers before it's all said and done. 

Signing such a huge contract for someone who enters his 20th season may cause people to scratch their heads, but James is not like most athletes. James is coming off one of the best scoring seasons of his career (30.3 points) and is well on his way to becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

While some question the move, others realize the greatness seen before them and they can't get enough of it. 

There has been much speculation in the Lakers off-season on who is going to stay and whether or not the Lakers will sign key free agents. With this move, Lakers fans can take a deep breath knowing James and Anthony Davis will will remain on the team unless a massive haul of a trade is made.

It's hard to imagine a huge blockbuster deal is made as the Lakers remain in win now mode. The sky is the limit for this team with all eyes now waiting to see if Russell Westbrook will remain with the team for the upcoming season. 

