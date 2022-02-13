Lakers: LeBron James Sounds Absolutely Exhausted Following Loss

The Lakers losing to the Trail Blazers earlier this week really felt like rock-bottom. A team like Portland, which is sort of tanking, should be a team that Los Angeles handles with ease. Especially with the star power that they have in their lineup. But that did not happen.

Instead, Portland surged in the second half and took the game from the Lakers late. But LeBron James did everything that he could, adding another 30 point game and dishing out 7 assists to go with his 7 rebounds.

But he looked physically and mentally exhausted by the time the game was over. So much so that he even took a seat in the lap of a fan on a no foul call at one point during the game.

After the game, James just seemed ready to go back to the hotel and get some sleep. His postgame comments also led many to believe that he was borderline fed up with how the Lakers were playing, adding that he was just very tired of losing.

“I’m tired as hell right now. ...Mental fatigue is always a part of a season … it’s even more fatigue when you’re losing ballgames. ...

James later added a more hopeful comment, making sure to note that he will never get to a point where his head is not in it.

"I never get to the point where I’m out of it ... I’m not worried about that."

Without LeBron, this Lakers team would be hopeless. He's averaging 29.1 points per game, and he's doing it in his 19th NBA season. It's insane. James is shooting more efficiently than he ever has in his time with Los Angeles, sinking 52.6 percent of his shots from the field.

But the man needs some help.