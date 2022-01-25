Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses the Challenge of LA Utilizing Switch Defense
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses the Challenge of LA Utilizing Switch Defense

The head coach has used a switch defense with the Lakers smaller lineups at times, but says the strategy has "a very small margin for error".

The head coach has used a switch defense with the Lakers smaller lineups at times, but says the strategy has "a very small margin for error".

There’s been several common narratives for the Lakers disappointing season. Russell Westbrook’s play is the first chapter. Anthony Davis’ injury is the second. Lakers ownership’s lack of confidence in Frank Vogel is the third. The Lakers defense should be the prologue.

On Sunday, Vogel’s Lakers team allowed 69 points in the first half to the Miami Heat. Vogel complimented the Miami’s offensive movement, but also admitted that LA wasn’t defending as a team.

“This team [Miami] with their movement really challenges your defense. You have to be on point…your defense really has to be connected and we just had a few too many breakdowns and they made us pay with everything.”

The Lakers mounted a respectable comeback in the fourth quarter. They looked like a different team defensively. Most likely due to the fact that Vogel employed a different defensive strategy with their small-ball lineups.

Read More

“Our smaller lineups have been struggling defensively so we’re incorporating more switching…like I said, guys have to be really connected and reading each other on the fly at high speeds with a very small margin for error.”

Vogel and the Lakers commitment to switching resulted in Miami shooting 38.9% from the field in the fourth quarter. As Vogel mentions, players have to be able to effectively communicate and work as a unit.

Vogel should be getting his best defender back for Tuesday’s game in Brooklyn. Per Bill Oram of The Athletic, Anthony Davis is now “probable” for the third leg of the Lakers six-game road trip. It will be Davis’ first game since spraining his MCL on December 17th.

The return of Davis can only help improve the Lakers defense. With Davis, the Lakers were 11th in defensive efficiency (107.2). Without him, the Lakers rank 24th (115.1).

According to Vogel, staying connected is the key to defense. The return of the Lakers defensive glue-guy should certainly help.

USATSI_17553994
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses the Challenge of LA Utilizing Switch Defense

1 minute ago
USATSI_17513294
News

Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

1 hour ago
USATSI_17554579
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Earns High Praise from Vogel After Miami Game

3 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers Expected to Move Forward With Frank Vogel Despite Team Struggles

15 hours ago
avery-bradley
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Suggests the Team Is Not Learning From Big Mistakes

16 hours ago
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis is Finally Probable to Play Tonight in Brooklyn

18 hours ago
talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
News

Lakers Have Offered Everything They Have to Teams, But No One is Interested

19 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers Should Explore a Lou Williams Trade With Atlanta

20 hours ago