Lakers: GM Rob Pelinka Treats LA’s Roster like ‘Fantasy Football’ Says NBA Insider

Bill Oram of The Athletic believes the Lakers issues this season aren't just the health of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

There’s no way this Lakers season has unfolded as general manager Rob Pelinka thought it would. The roster Pelinka assembled this summer is 17.5 games out of first in the Western Conference through Monday. The Athletic’s Bill Oram believes much of the blame for the Lakers (26-28) disappointing season falls on Pelinka.

“Pelinka has so casually moved players around that it feels at times like he is building a fantasy football roster rather than a sustainable NBA title contender. The pressure applied by an aging James and his camp doesn’t make his job any easier…”

Oram goes on to point out a few of Pelinka’s questionable decisions during his tenure as GM: trading for Dennis Schröder, moving on from Javale McGee for an aged Marc Gasol, and re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker over Alex Caruso.

Of course, the biggest decision affecting Pelinka and the Lakers this season is deciding to trade for Russell Westbrook.

But apparently, it wasn’t his decision alone.

According to Marc Stein, LeBron James and Anthony Davis both pushed for Pelinka to acquire Russell Westbrook instead of Kings guard Buddy Hield this past summer.

Read More

Sure, superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James have missed a combined 38 games this season, but the Lakers issues go beyond the health of AD and LeBron and the play of Westbrook.

Pelinka's Veteran Signings

Another glaring misstep that Oram highlights is Pelinka’s use of the Lakers remaining cap space after trading for Westbrook and his behemoth contract.

“He gets credit for unearthing Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony has been good, but they are the exception to a rule that includes the touted additions of veterans Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza and DeAndre Jordan, none of whom have panned out.”

To be fair, surrounding LeBron, along with his hand-picked superstar running mates, with bargain bin players has worked in the past i.e. LeBron’s championship Heat teams. But it only works if they’re the right players.

Final Thoughts

Pelinka is likely to make some sort of move with the Lakers limited trade assets before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Based on recent history, it’s no guarantee that it will help the Lakers become a better team than they are right now. 

