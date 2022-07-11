Skip to main content
Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

Despite only having one draft pick, the Lakers potentially landed some studded rookies after the draft

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie

However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new findings post-draft. 

The Lakers didn't let one pick slow them down as they immediately signed two undrafted free agents to two-way contracts, Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider and Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. 

Both players have already been getting recognition for their performances on the court by expert analyst. 

Swider has been scorching from 3-point range, shooting 12-22 (54.5%) in three games. Swider has also averaged 11 points per game. 

Swider can shoot the leather off the ball. He’s already an elite shooter, which is valuable, particularly for the 15-man roster, which lacks elite shooting. He can catch and shoot, shoot off the dribble or shoot off movement — if he can get a decent look, he can make it.That’s one of the reasons a player like Doug McDermott, who has some similarities with Swider skill set-wise, has been able to stick around. Swider could grow into a backup stretch-four role. He’s a high IQ role player who isn’t afraid to mix it up in the paint. - Jovan Buha, The Athletic 

Pippen Jr. has also shown he can be a valuable asset for the Lakers. Pippen Jr. has shown flashes in his game to try to live up to his Hall-of-Fame father averaging 1.3 points and 4.7 assists per game during the California Classic.

He’s a heady floor general who can pressure the ball on the other end. He’s shifty with his movements, showing the ability to get into the paint and to the rim consistently. He’s most comfortable using ball screens to get him going downhill, but he can also create with his solid ballhandling.Pippen has the skill set of a respectable backup point guard and can earn his way into an NBA rotation if he gets stronger and develops more as a shooter. - Jovan Buha, The Athletic 

