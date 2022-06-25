Skip to main content
Lakers: How One Draft Pick Signaled a Change in Philosophy for LA

Lakers: How One Draft Pick Signaled a Change in Philosophy for LA

Is this the year where the Lakers fully commit to getting younger?

Is this the year where the Lakers fully commit to getting younger?

So much for an uneventful draft night. After heading into Draft Day with zero selections to their name, the Lakers swung a last-minute trade with the Orlando Magic to get in on the fun with the 35th pick of the night.

The move was welcome news for fans, who have watched a terrific scouting department go to waste in recent years, as the team has prioritized experience over picks in the LeBron James era. In theory, this approach was supposed to make the Lakers a title favorite each year. The reality, however, was a broken-down team of aging veterans that struggled to hold up over the course of an NBA season. 

Experience is valuable, but so is the ability to balance it with youth and athleticism. It seems as though the front office may have learned its lesson in this regard because the comments made by general manager Rob Pelinka after the draft speak to a change of heart for the organization. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With their selection of Max Christie in the second round, the Lakers officially announce that their priorities have changed. Surrounding LeBron with proven ball players is great, but they are beginning to realize that it isn't the only priority. 

Being competitive at the NBA level is just as much about how you develop talent versus how you attract talent. This is the same Lakers scouting department that drafted the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, and D'Angelo Russell - all former lakers who are now enjoying success for other teams. What would the current status be if the Lakers had held onto their home-grown players instead of trading them? We will never know, but it is certainly a question that will continue to be brought up. 

No one will complain about the player and draft package sent to New Orleans for Anthony Davis after winning a title with him in 2020, but things are different now. LeBron isn't getting any younger, and Davis needs to accept that he has to be the workhorse on this Lakers team. The best way to help them both is to balance youth with experience and create a balanced team once again. 

After trading away most of their picks in recent years, the Lakers now own 6 first-rounders and 7 second-rounders over the next 7 years. Only time will tell if they decide to keep them and develop talent in-house, but last night's draft was a step in the right direction. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15595886_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: League Insiders Think Kyrie Irving-to-LA is a Real Possibility

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17735202
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Helps Settle Greatest of All Time Debate.

By Adam Salcido6 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Analyst Still Believes a LeBron James-Anthony Davis Duo is the Key to Success

By Adam Salcido9 hours ago
USATSI_17939928_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to Two-Way Contracts

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18283165_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Selects Max Christie In Second Round of 2022 NBA Draft

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Now Likely to Push for Sign-and-Trade Says Insider

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_12930597_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: How to Watch the NBA Draft Live

By Staff WriterJun 23, 2022
USATSI_13728300_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Draft Expert Lists Three Players LA Should Target with No. 35 Pick

By Eric EulauJun 23, 2022