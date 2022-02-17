Skip to main content
Lakers: Initial Reports on Anthony Davis' Ankle Bring Good News

It looked very bad when Anthony Davis initially went down, and he had to be helped off of the court. But the early reports on his ankle suggest that there is good news.

The Lakers had to see something that has become all too familiar over the last couple of seasons on Wednesday night. Playing against the Jazz in the final game before the All-Star break, Anthony Davis went down hard and appeared to be in a lot of pain. For a guy that has already missed significant time this season with a knee injury, that was the last thing they needed. 

Just a few minutes before halftime, Davis went to catch a lob from Malik Monk and came down on the foot of Rudy Gobert. That resulted in him violently rolling over his right ankle and immediately hitting the court in pain. 

After spending a long time down on the floor, the Lakers staff had to help carry him off of the court. He went straight into the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

But the good news is that despite how bad it looked, immediate x-rays on Davis' ankle came back negative. That's the first sigh of relief for the Lakers in this. But according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Davis will receive an MRI on that ankle to confirm that there is no structural damage. 

Davis will receive treatment on the ankle and his status will be updated once the break is over. In the meantime, all the Lakers and their fans can do is wait. Davis finished with 17 points and a pair of rebounds in just 19 minutes. 

But in other good news, the Lakers rallied back to beat the Jazz for the second time this season. Thanks in part to a 16-2 run in the 4th quarter, Los Angeles rolled past Utah, capped off by an Austin Reaves dagger late in the contest

If Davis is going to miss any time at all, that could really hurt the Lakers at this point. They go into the break with a 27-31 record and just barely hanging onto the play-in tournament. 

