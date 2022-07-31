Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios

The NBA off-season is for the most parts in a stand still at the moment. Ever since the trade request that Nets superstar, Kevin Durant, made back in late June and the talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers about a potential Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook swap, nothing has really happened since then on Los Angeles' front.

The Los Angeles Lakers came off one of the worst seasons they've had in the past couple seasons considering the expectations they had coming into the 2021-2022 season. The trio of Anthony Davis, Lebron James and Russell Westbrook only played a combined 21 games together, going 11-10 in those games and ultimately missing the playoffs entirely.

With that being said, the Lakers are doing what they can to improve their roster whether that is acquiring Kyrie from the Nets or Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Pacers.

However, according to NBA correspondent, Marc Stein, all teams potentially involved in a trade with the Lakers want both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks. And that can be the end all, be all for LA this summer.

"Seemingly no one wants to make a trade with L.A. without getting back both of the Lakers' two first-round picks they're able to trade (2027 and 2029). The Lakers, to this point, have shown a willingness to surrender only one of the two ... and, depending on the trade partner, they figure to seek protections on that pick rather than sending it out unprotected."

Los Angeles has very few assets to begin with so giving up two first rounds picks can be a lot, especially for a possible rental in Kyrie. This could spell some bad news for LA, as Lebron James is eligible for a new contract on August 4th and as the way the team stands now they have the 8th best odds to win the NBA title according to Covers.com.

A lot can happen between now and the start of training camp. We've seen the impossible happen in the off-season, so you can't count out Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka just yet.

Picks come and go, but banners hang forever.