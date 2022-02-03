Lakers: Ja Morant Applauds Desmond Bane for Not Backing Down to LeBron James

The Lakers-Grizzlies game on January 9th was memorable for several reasons. For one, the upstart Grizzlies dominated the Lakers for much of the game in their 127-119 win. Secondly, the young Grizzlies in-game taunting sent Lakers superstar LeBron James into a frenzy.

What drew the ire of LeBron was Desmond Bane subtly jabbing LeBron with an elbow after Bane was fouled after converting a layup. LeBron did not take kindly to the gesture. Bane did not back down and continued to talk trash.

Grizzlies wunderkind Ja Morant applauded Bane not backing down to LeBron in the exchange. Morant praised his teammate in an interview with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

"Seeing those guys go at it was funny to me. I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don't back down.”

Morant credited Bane’s demeanor with LeBron in the spat to Bane’s ultra-competitive nature. Morant, Bane, and the rest of his teammates respect LeBron, but they also want to beat him.

"All of us are still fans of this guy. We know he's one of the greatest ever to touch a basketball, but inside those four lines, if you're buddy-buddy, you're lost. That's pretty much what went into it. Bron is a big-time competitor and Des is the same way.”

Much to the chagrin of Lakers fans, the young Grizzlies have accomplished that goal this season more often than not. In their four regular season meetings, the Grizzlies own a 3-1 record against LeBron and the Lakers.