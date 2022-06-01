Skip to main content
Lakers: Kurt Rambis Won't Be Meddling in Darvin Ham's Coaching Meetings

Lakers: Kurt Rambis Won't Be Meddling in Darvin Ham's Coaching Meetings

Prior to taking the job with the Lakers, Darvin Ham had to know if Kurt Rambis would be routinely sitting in on coaching meetings.

Prior to taking the job with the Lakers, Darvin Ham had to know if Kurt Rambis would be routinely sitting in on coaching meetings.

There weren't a slew of top tier current NBA coaches vying for the Lakers head coaching job and how the organization has handled past coaches is a big reason why. On top of not letting Frank Vogel select his own assistants, director of basketball affairs Kurt Rambis attended coaching meetings from time to time to make heavy-handed suggestions about rotations and overall strategy. 

In January, Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of The LA Times reported that Rambis sat in on a meeting with Vogel and his staff and strongly "advocated" for more minutes for DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard.

According to Substack.com's Marc Stein, Rambis dropping into his meetings isn't something that Darvin Ham will have to worry about. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"According to the buzz in NBA coaching circles over the weekend, Ham has likewise been promised the autonomy to pick his coaching staff and is said to have received assurances that Lakers senior advisor Kurt Rambis will not be a regular presence in coaching meetings like he was with Vogel. If those promises come to fruition and Ham actually receives all that latitude, they will rank as significant concessions secured by a first-time NBA head coach."

Honestly, it's slightly embarrassing that the Lakers had to put Ham at ease that a member of the front office won't be barnstorming his meetings. But that's just a testament to the dysfunctional nature of this franchise over the last few seasons.

Less Rambis, should hopefully lead to more wins for Ham and the Lakers.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15839060_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18396643_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: New Dodgers Outfielder is a Massive Fan of the Purple and Gold

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_18042271_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Says LA is 'Adamant' About Not Releasing Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau11 hours ago
USATSI_17452831_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Logo Earns Top Marks Across the Board in Recent Fan Survey

By Eric EulauMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18391715_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Makes Powerful Tribute to Kobe in Sunday's Game Seven

By Eric EulauMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Fans Ruthlessly Jeer LeBron James During Champions League Final

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_15513229_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric EulauMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Banking on Darvin Ham Fixing Russell Westbrook

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022