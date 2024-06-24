Lakers Land Former 3rd Overall Pick Star in New Proposed Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Lakers offseason has fully been about their head coaching search but now that it's finalized, the priority moves to building the roster. Los Angeles has its work cut out for it this offseason given the state of the NBA.
They still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis to work around but the team has been trying to land a third star around them. It hasn't been easy and with the new CBA rules, it may not even make sense.
However, in a new proposed deal from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers landed star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. In the deal, Favala has L.A. receiving Ball and Charlotte getting forward Rui Hachimura, point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, point guard Gabe Vincent, the No. 17 pick, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 first-round swap, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2028 first-round swap, a 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), a 2030 second-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick.
If the Lakers were to make this move, it would be them essentially throwing every asset that they have to the Hornets. Ball is a very good player but Los Angeles may not be willing to go down that route.
"The promise of Ball's shooting, vision and contrived anarchy on the break and how it all fits beside LeBron James (player option) and Anthony Davis is enough to get the Lakers looking beyond the risks. This is a move that weaponizes their present and constructs a sturdy bridge into the future. And no, L.A. shouldn't quibble about surrendering so much draft equity when it's keeping Reaves."
Last season with the Hornets, Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. Injuries have heavily taken control of his career early on, which could also give the Lakers some pause.
But when Ball is on the floor, he has been electric. Los Angeles would be getting a young, dynamic playmaker for the future with Ball but this trade seems like it may be a little too heavy for their taste.
