Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Avoids Media Following Loss to Raptors

Lakers: LeBron James Avoids Media Following Loss to Raptors

After yet another frustrating loss, LeBron James did not speak to the media.

After yet another frustrating loss, LeBron James did not speak to the media.

Another day, another incredibly frustrating loss for your Los Angeles Lakers. The Toronto Raptors came into town, and they dominated from the very start. A terribly underwhelming 12 point first quarter ultimately became the issue for LA, and they never caught back up. 

LeBron James once again did what he could though, putting up 30 points in the loss. But the frustrations clearly started to boil over for James, who has carried the team throughout this disaster of a season. 

James was very clearly frustrated by teammates making bad decisions and turning the ball over, showing that frustration in his body language. After a turnover late in the game, he didn't even make it down to the other side of the court, waiting to get the ball back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Lakers did make a late surge and got the game within 6 points in the 4th quarter. But that first quarter proved to be too much to overcome, and they lost their 39th game of the season. For the first time all year, they are now 10 games below the .500 mark. 

After the game, LeBron James did not even meet with the media. He's a guy that win or lose generally is the one speaking after games. 

It could be nothing, as players are not expected to speak with the media after every game. But as the leader of this Lakers team, it was a little disappointing to seem him skip out after such a frustrating loss. 

Up next, the Lakers head out on a four-game road trip starting tomorrow in Minnesota. 

USATSI_17898286
News

Lakers Start Ice Cold Against the Raptors And Can't Climb Back

By Brook Smith1 hour ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James a Game Time Decision Tonight Against Toronto

By Brook Smith17 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Scheduled to Take Step Forward in His Rehab Today

By Brook Smith20 hours ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Becomes the Only Member of An Exclusive Club

By Brook Smith22 hours ago
Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17893192
News

Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022
Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker is Still Battling Through An Injury

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Noticeably Absent in the Final Minutes on Friday

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022