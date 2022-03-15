Lakers: LeBron James Avoids Media Following Loss to Raptors

Another day, another incredibly frustrating loss for your Los Angeles Lakers. The Toronto Raptors came into town, and they dominated from the very start. A terribly underwhelming 12 point first quarter ultimately became the issue for LA, and they never caught back up.

LeBron James once again did what he could though, putting up 30 points in the loss. But the frustrations clearly started to boil over for James, who has carried the team throughout this disaster of a season.

James was very clearly frustrated by teammates making bad decisions and turning the ball over, showing that frustration in his body language. After a turnover late in the game, he didn't even make it down to the other side of the court, waiting to get the ball back.

The Lakers did make a late surge and got the game within 6 points in the 4th quarter. But that first quarter proved to be too much to overcome, and they lost their 39th game of the season. For the first time all year, they are now 10 games below the .500 mark.

After the game, LeBron James did not even meet with the media. He's a guy that win or lose generally is the one speaking after games.

It could be nothing, as players are not expected to speak with the media after every game. But as the leader of this Lakers team, it was a little disappointing to seem him skip out after such a frustrating loss.

Up next, the Lakers head out on a four-game road trip starting tomorrow in Minnesota.