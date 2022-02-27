Lakers: LeBron James Confident That the Front Office Wants to Win Titles

Forget about what the Lakers are doing on the court for a second. And that's not difficult, given the very forgettable performances they've put on the court on a nightly basis.

But what's going on away from the game has to be concerning for any Lakers fan. There is obviously some sort of tension between LeBron James and the front office. Whether it is true or not, the optics of it all are an issue. But there has been good news coming from it.

When asked about his confidence level that this Lakers franchise could build a championship team, Bron answered confidently. He also pointed back to the things written about him after the series of comments he made during the All-Star break.

"Very confident, they've done it and they've shown me that. ...I don't understand how my comments last weekend were taken to a whole different area of could I see myself retiring as a Cavalier."

James seemed clearly frustrated that the media ran with the narrative that he wanted to leave the Lakers. But given his comments over the weekend, it's a fair story to run with. He did seem irked with the franchise and their unwillingness to improve at the deadline.

But he did follow it up by saying he does want to be with the Lakers for the foreseeable future. And that has to mean something. He's a guy that you want on your team, even if it sometimes means sacrificing the long-term success of a franchise.

But it sounds like, at least according to James, they're all on the same page. Things just didn't play out the way they had all hoped over the deadline. What will really decide if that is accurate is whether or not they extend James before August.

Only time will tell.