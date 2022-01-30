Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James is Out Again on Sunday in Atlanta

Another game without LBJ.

The Lakers will head into Atlanta on Sunday night to take on the Hawks for the final game of their long road trip. They've won 2 of their 5 games away from Los Angeles, and winning one against the Hawks will make things much more manageable. 

Unfortuantely, the Lakers will once again be without LeBron James. He sat out Thursday's game in Philadelphia as well as Friday in Charlotte with soreness in his left knee. James was once again listed as out ahead of their game in Atlanta. 

Anthony Davis is also listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of the Hawks game. AD and James both missed the Lakers game against the Hornets, which proved to be the difference-maker in the loss.

James has been a powerhouse for the Lakers this year, but especially over the last month. He's averaged over 30 points per game in the month of January and has been a big part of the reason Los Angeles squeaked out 6 wins. 

James has also shot over 50 percent from the field in that stretch and is averaging over 8 boards per game. With him out of the lineup, the Lakers have gone with Russell Westbrook as the guy and added in DeAndre Jordan for size with AD out. 

The good news is that Malik Monk is listed as probable this time around. The Lakers will likely rely on him and Russ to get things done. If AD can go, then that lineup should be able to blow through a Hawks team that has struggled to a 23-25 record. 

