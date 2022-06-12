Lakers: LeBron James Might Be Following Tom Brady's Lead in More Ways Than One

If there's two modern day athletes who exemplify career longevity, it's NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA superstar LeBron James. Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL and has won seven Super Bowls in the process. LeBron has 19 NBA seasons and four championships to his name. Both Brady and LeBron's primes have seemingly spanned multiple decades and by all accounts, both still have a few years left in the tank.

But whenever Brady wants to hang it up for good (not just for a few weeks like he did this past winter), he'll still be making NFL quarterback money.

Back in May, multiple reports stated that Brady had agreed to a 10-year, $375M deal with Fox Sports to serve as a NFL analyst once his playing career is officially over.

During a recent episode of his YouTube show "The Shop", LeBron was asked if he would ever consider a career in media after his playing days are over. James was quick to bring up Brady's megadeal with Fox Sports.

"I don’t know. I’m watching that stuff a little bit. When I saw how much [Tom Brady] signed for, you’re god damn right I did."

James was then asked if he would serve as an analyst. The question insinuated if he would do it if Tom Brady type money was on the table.

"I would, I would for sure."

LeBron then explained why he thinks he would make for a quality analyst.

"My knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport. ...still be around the game, I want to stay around the game forever.”

James has repeatedly indicated that before he retires, and even thinks about jumping into a broadcast booth, his main goal is to play with his oldest son Bronny in the NBA.

After that, perhaps a nice big check and a headset.