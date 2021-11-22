Lakers LeBron James Most Intense ‘Fights’ on the Court

The usual mild manner LeBron James has been in the league for over 18 seasons now, and you would think playing in that many games, there would be instances when tensions would get heated and he would be involved in some scuffles.

Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons might have been the most heated, as Isaiah Stewart tried to attack James and the Lakers on multiple occasions. It got so intense to the point, that security had to watch the tunnel on the Lakers side to make sure that Stewart would not try to charge the Lakers bench going around to their side from the back.

LeBron James vs Enes Kanter

These two have had beef for some time now. Most recently, LeBron hit back at Kanter for criticizing him for not standing up against China. In 2017, when Kanter was with the Knicks, both he and LeBron jawed at each other face-to-face, after Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina shoved James.

LeBron James vs Mirza Teletovic

When the King played for the Miami Heat in 2014, he was seen as the villain. During a fastbreak attempt against the Brooklyn Nets, forward Mirza Teletovic wrapped his arms around James shoulders to prevent an easy attempt at a layup. Obviously, LeBron took exception to that, while Teletovic laughed at James.

LeBron James vs Nazr Mohammed

Again, with James playing for the Heat, Chicago Bulls big man fouled LeBron hard, and James immediately retaliated by throwing Mohammad’s arms off him, forcing Mohammad to tumble to the floor. The center quickly got up and shoved the Akron native hard.

LeBron James vs Patrick Beverley

During James second tour with the Cavaliers in 2015, Pat Beverley tried to take a charge against James under the basket and that didn’t go well. James ended up on top of Beverley and their arms were locked up.

LeBron James vs James Harden

In the exact same game against the Houston Rockets, James and Harden had the ball wrapped up for a jumpball. Harden ended up on the floor as he was tussling for the ball and ended up kicking James away by hitting James groin.

LeBron James vs Draymond Green

Although both of these two are considered good friends now, with Green under the Klutch umbrella, there was some heated exchanges during the NBA Finals when the Cavaliers and Warriors played each other four straight years. During a Green screen, James tried to get around it, and Green ended up on the floor. James tried to walk over Green and Green took exception to that by tapping James in the groin area as he walked past. The Warriors ended up winning the game and going up 3-1, but Green was suspended the next game, and the rest is history as everyone knows.