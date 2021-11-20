Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Lakers: LeBron James Finally Responds to Enes Kanter Attacks
    Publish date:

    Enes Kanter has consistently called out LeBron James on his relationship with China.
    Author:

    Leading up to Friday’s matinee with the Boston Celtics, Enes Kanter has spent the last couple of days taking shots at LeBron James. The Turkish center accused James of continuing to work with Nike, when there are reports that Nike products are made in slave camps by Ughurs, a Muslim minority group in China, allegedly against their will.

    After Friday’s loss in the Garden, James hit back at Kanter for not talking to James directly about what Kanter is accusing him of.

    "I don't give too many people my energy. He's definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He's trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won't comment too much on that. He's always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you've got an issue with somebody, you really come up to him. He had his opportunity tonight. I saw him in the hallway, and he walked right by me."

    Kanter had previously criticized James over his stance against former Houston general manager Darryl Morey, when LeBron said Morey ‘wasn’t educated’ related to Morey’s comments in support of Hong Kong protests against China.

    James is wrong in saying that Kanter is using his brand for clout, as Kanter has spent the last couple of weeks publicly calling out the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping in support of the people of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang. A quick social media search of Kanter’s accounts will show the President of Taiwan complimenting Kanter’s statements in support of Taiwan against China. Kanter has had a track record of standing up against tyrants and injustices, dating back to him denouncing Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan, and him speaking out at Black Lives Matter protests in May of 2020.

    It is quite ironic for the King to mention how someone should talk to him directly if he has a problem, when he has widely been known for his passive aggressive approach to many of his conflicts, including the infamous ‘Fit in-fit out’ subtweet directed at Kevin Love.

    Obviously, this is not a black and white issue as LeBron has millions of dollars invested in his sponsorships in China, but at the same time Enes Kanter does have a point with what he accuses James of with selective social justice activism.

    kanter
