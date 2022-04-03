Lakers: LeBron James Out; Anthony Davis Active For Nuggets Game Today

The Lakers season was pretty much over after losing to the Pelicans on Friday. This morning, LA might have officially waived the white flag. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that LeBron James will not play against the Nuggets today.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin notes that Anthony Davis will be active for the game and provided head coach Frank Vogel's reasoning for why LeBron is sidelined.

LeBron has been battling the sprained ankle he suffered in the Lakers game against the Pelicans last Sunday. He completed the game, but missed the next two games and watched the Lakers get blown out by the Mavericks and Jazz.

To be equitable to Mr. James and the Lakers, the 37-year-old put up 39 points in 40 minutes on Friday night. The 12:30 PM PST start time certainly might have played a role in LeBron sitting out today's game.

Friday likely isn't the last Lakers fans have seen of LeBron. The superstar needs to appear in two more games to officially qualify for the league's scoring title. Through Saturday, he's the current leader at 30.3 PPG.

Including today's contest, the Lakers have five more games remaining on their schedule.