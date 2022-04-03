Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Slams LA Fans After Disappointing Loss on Friday

Russell Westbrook had an interesting comment about the crowd after Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has a complex relationship with Lakers fans. Some, would even characterize it as acrimonious. Westbrook's latest comment likely isn't going to help matters.

After the Lakers essentially knocked themselves out of the play-in tournament with a 114-111 home loss to the Pelicans, Westbrook made a puzzling statement to ESPN's Dave McMenamin that was captured by The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

“I don’t pay attention to this crowd, to be honest.”

His quip was in reference to being asked about the high energy atmosphere at Crypto.com Arena. The stadium had some extra juice due to the high stakes nature of the game and because LeBron James and Anthony Davis made returned from their respective injuries to try to save the Lakers season. The crowd did all it could to will the purple and gold to victory.

If taken at face value, Westbrook's comment tells you all you need to know about his sentiments towards Lakers fans. 

In early March, Westbrook publicly addressed the "Westbrick" trolling. His wife, Nina Westbrook, stated that she's received "death wishes" from fans. The guard has also been booed multiple times at the Lakers home stadium. In short, it has not be smooth sailing for Russ since he arrived in Los Angeles. 

The relationship has been so rocky that former All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas proclaimed that Lakers fans' treatment of Russ has deeply affected his confidence this season. 

He's not the only notable NBA player to address how Lakers fans, and NBA fans as a whole, have treated Westbrook this year.

Magic Johnson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Bradley Beal have all come out in support of the former league MVP and denounced the constant stream of criticism directed at him.

The Lakers season was effectively over after Friday's loss. Any shred of respect between the Lakers fanbase and Westbrook might be gone too.  

