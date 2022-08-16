Lakers: LeBron Reacts to Bronnys Monster Posterizer

The Lakers and LeBron James still have a lot of work to do as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season, but it doesn't mean James can't enjoy his off-season. James has the luxury to see his oldest son, Bronny, competing at a high level with his brother Bryce, but in this particular game, Bronny stole the show.

Bronny and Bryce competed in the Club Basketball Euro Tour in Paris, France apart of the California Club team. They took on the U18 French Select team and near the end of the second quarter, Bronny came up with an electrifying play that sent James into a frenzy on Twitter.

To make James react this way requires a special play. We'll let you be the judge on whether this play warranted such a reaction.

Simply put, yes it certainly did. Bronny's dunk not only sent James into a frenzy, but as well as the entire team bench and crowd who witnessed it firsthand live. The Sierra Canyon senior is already making plays similar to what his dad has done throughout his career.

It's hard to live up to someone who was as hyped up as James coming out of high school, but Bronny has been making a name for himself. In his three years so far at Sierra Canyon, Bronny has never lost a league game and owns a CIF championship ring from his freshman year.

If Bronny can keep up this level of play, there's little doubt that the four-star recruit will one day play with his dad but there's still a lot of fight left to go before history can be made.