Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James

Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Playing in the NBA is one of the hardest yet most rewarding life accomplishments you can ever achieve. To be apart of the basketball family and do something you love for the rest of your life is something free agent forward and former Laker Carmelo Anthony has been blessed to do. 

Along with this achievement, Anthony has been able to enjoy a 19-year career in a league where players on average just get to enjoy 3-5 seasons. Interestingly enough, Anthony also was in the same draft class as his former Laker teammate LeBron James, who is entering his 20th season. 

Their careers have remained intertwined since as Anthony was picked just two picks after James (third overall) in the 2003 draft, but James has publicly come out and said he wants to be in the league until his son, Bronny James, makes it into the league. 

Any father's dream, but something that has never been done before. It seems possible for James who has been playing at such a high level, but Anthony does not have the same aspirations as his draft class counterpart (quotes via Cassidy Hubbarth, ESPN NBA).

"No, I do not (have the same goals). I think it will be time for me to pass him the torch so I'd rather just pass him the torch when that time comes."

It remains to be seen if Anthony will come back to the Lakers despite recent speculation, but Anthony surely won't be in the league by the time his son comes. If his career is coming to an end, Anthony will enjoy his basketball immortality in the Hall of Fame. 

