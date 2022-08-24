Lakers: Let's Remember Why We Celebrate Kobe Bryant Day

Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 on Tuesday. A tragic loss for the basketball community, but a legacy that still remains stronger than ever as Laker fans, basketball fans, and most of all Kobe fans celebrate the game changing impact Kobe had all over the world as a global icon.

A desire to win games wasn't enough as he remained forever intwined with his mentor, Michael Jordan. If being born on 8/23 wasn't enough resemblance of his game modeled behind Jordan, Kobe will let you know first hand and meet you right at the rim in case you forgot.

Mamba Mentality is more than just words, it's Kobe. There are many reasons to love Kobe, but he'd want you to hate him for expecting excellence, never settling for anything less than winning, or making sure beating your opponent to the ground wasn't enough.

There was never a stage too big for Kobe.

What makes Kobe special is not only his unbelievable and jaw dropping plays on the court, but the lessons he chooses to teach off the court. Kobe was always a student of the game and the mental challenges going through everyday life is what drove him to a Hall of Fame legacy.

Kobe is a natural motivator by blood, but he would never tell you that. Instead he would show you.

A five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, 18-time NBA All-Star, 11-time NBA All-NBA First Team and nine-time All-NBA Defensive First Team player lead the laundry lists of accomplishments through Kobe's career (oh, and an Oscar).

If there was any doubt to Kobe's abilities, endurance to come back from injuries or ability to put on a show, no look further than his final game.

When it was time to put on a show, the Mamba Mentality took over when the lights shined the brightest. Whether people have doubts about his career or consider him the GOAT, one thing is for certain.

There will be many great players to come into the league, but there will never be another Kobe Bryant. We love and miss you Kobe.