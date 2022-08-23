Skip to main content
Lakers: Lottery Pick Suffers Injury While Guarding LeBron James

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried his best on this play against Lakers LeBron James
The Seattle Pro-Am provided much hype and many great moments throughout the game. The gym was packed with fans and top NBA talents in LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren providing for some explosive plays. 

One play included James throwing down a lob from Tatum to get the crowd roaring on a special moment. Another included Murray getting physical with Banchero and then helping him off the ground despite recent news circulating between the two of some "bad blood."

Unfortunately for the fans and players, the game had to get cut short due to condensation on the court. 

Prior to the game being shut down, Thunder fans were left holding their breath as the No. 2 overall pick Holmgren was left hobbling after a play against James. 

Holmgren went one-on-one against James and did a great job forcing a tough lay-up but seemed to land awkwardly and tweaked his ankle. The severity of the injury is yet to be determined, but he appeared to still jog down the court which points to a good sign. 

Luckily for Holmgren, being just 20-years-old has its perks of dealing when dealing with injuries and still being able to play through it. 

The 7-foot Holmgren is well on his way to make his name among the NBA's elite and has shown his tantalizing skillset during Las Vegas Summer League play. It would be a major blow to NBA fans to see Holmgren miss time, but chances are if you ask him he'd take a chance to guard James any day of the week. 

