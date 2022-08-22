Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and Jayson Tatum Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Alley-Oop

Lakers star LeBron James and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum connected for a picturesque alley-oop during the CrawsOver event in Seattle.
As soon as LeBron James committing to playing in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver event in Seattle on Saturday, fans knew they could count on a highlight or two. The odds of a eye-popping moment only increased when the Lakers franchise player and Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum wound up playing on the same team. 

Although James, Tatum, along with Isaiah Thomas, Dejounte Murray, and Chet Holmgren, were unable to finish their Saturday afternoon game due to moisture on the court, Tatum and James provided plenty of must-see moments in the Seattle pro-am game. Including an incredible alley-oop.

Unsurprisingly, the play sent Royal Brougham Pavilion into a complete frenzy after seeing the pair of All-NBA forwards connect.

Usually, James playing alongside a Celtic is a sight reserved for the NBA All-Star Game, but the crowd absolutely enjoyed the moment.

After the game, LeBron took to Twitter to thank everyone, especially Jamal Crawford, for a great day at the Seattle Pacific University arena.

"SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA . Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show!"

Saturday marked the second pro-am game that LeBron has participated in this summer and by all accounts, he looks to be in peak form despite Lakers training camp still weeks and weeks away.

Whether it's Los Angeles, Seattle, Oklahoma City, or New York City, NBA fans will always do everything they can to get a glimpse of an all-timer in action.

