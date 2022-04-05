Skip to main content
Lakers: Magic Johnson Explains Roster Decision That Doomed LA

Lakers: Magic Johnson Explains Roster Decision That Doomed LA

Magic outlines the offseason move that significantly altered the Lakers hopes of being a championship team this season.

Magic outlines the offseason move that significantly altered the Lakers hopes of being a championship team this season.

The last two days have been chock-full of Lakers legends making headlines. First, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar critiqued LeBron James on Sunday. On Monday morning it was his former teammate's turn to make some waves. In an appearance on ESPN Get Up, Magic Johnson talked about the cascade effect of the Lakers deciding not to sign DeMar DeRozan in free agency this summer. 

"DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers. When I got the call from his agent, I called the Lakers and said, 'Hey, he wants to come home'. DeRozan could've been a Laker instead of a Bull. We could've made that deal. But then, when Russell and LeBron and them started talking, that's when they nixed that deal and went with Westbrook."

Back in January, DeRozan said that signing with the Lakers was "an option" and he was even willing to consider taking a pay cut to team up with LeBron and Anthony Davis. 

According to Magic, it was more than just an option. The former Lakers president of basketball operations walked through what he believes the rest of the roster could've looked like with DeRozan instead of Westbrook.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think with DeRozan, and then you had a chance to keep the role players, Caruso, KCP, all those guys, who are our best defenders, they left. That's why we were a bad defensive team."

The Hall-of-Famer then made quite the claim while he was knee-deep in hypotheticals. 

"If you sign DeRozan, you only trade Kuzma for Buddy Hield, we would be playing in the Western Conference championship this year with those two guys."

As most basketball fans know, it's not quite as simple as Magic made it out to be. Navigating the salary cap to have all of the players Magic listed on the roster would have been quite challenging. Cap expert Eric Pincus characterized it as not "mathematically sound".

Regardless, it proves that Magic is just like every Lakers fan right now. He just wishes the team would've done some things differently this offseason. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18015276
News

Lakers: Iconic LA Band Featured on Promotional Shirt for Sunday's Game

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_9968568
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out, Then Apologizes to LeBron James

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_18015288
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Provides His Perspective On LA's Lost Season

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_17219508
News

Lakers: Could Latest Julius Randle News Lead to a Russell Westbrook Trade?

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18006107
News

Lakers: LeBron James Out; Anthony Davis Active For Nuggets Game Today

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
myles-turner
News

Lakers: Pacers Reporter Re-Links LA to Indiana Big Man Myles Turner

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18006094
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Slams LA Fans After Disappointing Loss on Friday

By Staff WriterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18002044
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Believes LA Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis This Summer

By Eric EulauApr 2, 2022