Lakers: Malik Monk Has Given LA a 'Big Lift' Says Frank Vogel

In year full of disappointment for then Lakers, shooting guard Malik Monk has been a positive story. Monk bet on himself this offseason by signing a one-year, $1.6M with LA this past summer. Signing with the star-studded Lakers also meant playing for a contender. The latter hasn’t panned out, but Monk’s gamble is paying off.

Since Christmas, Monk is averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting 47.4% from three.

As the Lakers continue to battle injuries, Monk has served as a valuable scorer. Head coach Frank Vogel has taken notice.

“Malik has been effective in just about any way you can be offensively. Being a recipient as a screener, ball-handling as a screener, shooting on the backside and play making with the pass as well. He’s really given us a big lift and we’ll continue to use him that way.”

Not only is Monk a great compliment to LeBron James, he can create his own scoring opportunities. On Sunday in Atlanta with LeBron sidelined, Monk had his finest game as a Laker: 33 points, ten rebounds, five assist and just two turnovers.

This season, Monk currently owns career highs in field-goal percentage (47.9%) and three-point percentage (41.3%).

Frank Vogel has gotten creative with how, and when, to insert Monk into games. Vogel called it “Dirk-subbing” and then elaborated on what that entails. He also added that he’ll be in the starting five for the Lakers home game on Wednesday against the Blazers.

“You get him out early in the third the other night, the second half in Atlanta, so we had him with the starters and the second unit. When a players that hot, you try to maximize his usage. I would say he’s likely to stay in the starting lineup, yes.”

With LeBron sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury, the Lakers will need Monk to continue to provide an offensive spark. LA will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.