Lakers: Malik Monk Has High Praise for a New LA Teammate

Malik Monk was supposed to be a promising young piece for the Charlotte Hornets after being drafted as a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. However, the start of his career didn’t pan out the way he or the team had hoped. He struggled mightily in his first two seasons before finally putting things together in his last two.

Last season he set career highs in 3-pointers per game (2.0), 3-pointer percentage (.401%) and points per game (11.7). However, with the addition of eventual Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and emergence of James Bouknight, Monk was pushed further down the depth chart. Of course the Hornets then decided to cut ties with him which then allowed Monk to sign a one-year deal with the Lakers.

The hope is the newest guard can build off of his breakout season with a new team surrounded by stars. Monk revealed some high praise for one of those new teammates. He talked about why he’s excited to play alongside Anthony Davis.

“He’s a big man that can play guard, and he can guard one through five, too as well, so if LeBron is not the biggest part, AD probably is. AD is one of the biggest parts of this team and what can’t he not do? I’m just looking forward to it, super excited.”

It’s safe to say that AD may be his favorite new teammate, especially since the two are both products of Kentucky.

If Monk can continue to grow as he did last season, he should be able to find a way to spend plenty of time alongside Davis on the court. The Lakers desperately need him to knock down 3-pointers for them after trading away all of their sharpshooters the past couple of years.