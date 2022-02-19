Skip to main content
Lakers: Miami Heat Coach Has Regrets About Not Playing LeBron James At Center

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the legend that is LeBron James, and he has some regrets about where he played him.

It's been a while since LeBron James was playing for the Miami Heat. But when he took his talents down to South Beach following a dramatic free-agent decision, it changed the course of NBA history. Many would agree that it set the standard for players around the league teaming up to create Big Three's, and it hasn't been the same since. 

But when LeBron was with Miami, he was a different animal. The younger version of him dominated the Eastern Conference, and he helped to carry Miami to two championships in back-to-back years. 

This week, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke in depth about the All-Star year that LeBron is having at age 37. In his 19th NBA season, James is playing at an entirely new level. But Spoelstra has some regrets about the way he coached LBJ with Miami. 

 The Lakers were forced into moving LeBron to center when Anthony Davis went down with an MCL sprain in his knee. That move might prove to carry over after the break with Davis now out again with an ankle injury. But of all guys to replace AD, James is absolutely the guy. 

For the year, James is averaging 29.1 points per game, 6.5 assists, and 7.9 rebounds. But when the Lakers put him at center, he's unlocked a new level. He's putting up over 30 points per game and rebounding close to 9 times a game. He's effective anywhere on the court, but it's made a difference in Los Angeles

And he's doing it at 37. Insane. 

