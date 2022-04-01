Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Expert Describes Russell Westbrook Acquisition As 'Catastrophic'

ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed why the Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook has led to such a poor season.

The Lakers have just six games remaining in the regular season. Six games to scratch their way into the play-in tournament. Their season has not gone accordingly to plan, and the integration of Russell Westbrook into the reshaped roster is one of the key reasons the team has struggled.

In a television appearance this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst outlined how the Westbrook trade completely derailed the Lakers.

"The Westbrook is catastrophic not just because Westbrook doesn't fit. It's because what they traded for him undercut what they did which was three-and-D. Shooting, and defense."

In order to acquire Westbrook, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Montrez Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Wizards (plus their 2021 first-round pick). Harrell and Kuzma are subpar defenders by most metrics, but KCP's contributions on defense and his ability to knock down threes in the Lakers 2020 title run cannot be glossed over.

To Windhorst's larger point, the Lakers lost three rotation guys in the deal, and were subsequently hamstrung for cap space that would allow them to supplement the addition of Westbrook with legitimate role players, including valuable three-and-D players.

It's resulted in a roster full of mostly over-the-hill veterans on minimum contracts who can't play defense. Through Thursday, the Lakers rank 23rd in defensive rating (112.6) this year.

The ESPN reporter did later specify that not all of the Lakers troubles rest on Westbrook shoulders.  

"It's the combination of those two things: Westbrook not fitting and them cutting their depth. Then you throw in the AD injury and I guess I'll say the Kendrick Nunn injury too because he's going to miss the whole year. He was their most expensive free agent signing. That's the series of events that have led to this point."

Anthony Davis has appeared in just 37 games for the Lakers this season. He could return from his latest injury (mid-foot sprain) in LA's game against the Pelicans today. Nunn has dealt with a bone bruise in his knee all season and according to the latest report, is going to miss the entire season.

The Westbrook trade isn't all about how Russ has performed. It's also about the cascade effect it had on the team's overall roster construction and personnel makeup. 

