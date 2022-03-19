Lakers: NBA World Reacts to Crazy Russell Westbrook Sequence

The Lakers won their first road game since January 25th on Friday in Toronto. LA's 128-123 overtime victory was a seesaw battle that featured 24 lead changes. Toronto held a 116-113 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining. Russell Westbrook snagged the rebound after LeBron missed a game-tying three. Westbrook promptly put up a three of his own that hit the top of the backboard and didn't even draw iron.

You can smell the frustration from Lakers fans from a mile away.

Then, with less than six seconds on the clock, Westbrook stripped Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, dribbled down the court, and nailed the game-tying three himself.

The Lakers would go on to win the game in overtime with Westbrook finishing with a more efficient than usual triple-double.

In just over 12 scoreboard seconds, Westbrook went from zero to hero - no pun intended.

Both Lakers fans and basketball fans had a field day.

After everything Westbrook has gone through this year, The Athletic's Bill Oram might have said it best.

Dan Woike of the LA Times was impressed that Russ had the presence of mind to pull his right foot behind the arc on his game-tying trey.

OKC Thunder beat writer Brandon Rahbar provided his thoughts as well.

Could this game bring Russ's season back to life?

Some used words instead of video to describe their emotions.

As one fan points out, it was the full Russ menu.

World-famous rapper and noted Raptors fan Drake couldn't believe his eyes.